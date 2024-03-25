Spain’s installations of new PV systems hits 5.59 GW in 2023

From pv magazine Spain
Around 1,076 MW of the newly installed PV capacity for 2023 came in the form of residential PV systems, while another 1,020 MW came from commercial and industrial installations.
Popular content
The Castilla-La Mancha accounted for 2,024 MW of new PV additions last year, followed by Andalusia (1,170 MW), Extermadura (1,064), Aragon (551 MW), Castilla y León (454 MW), Murcia (162 MW), and the Balearic Islands (104 MW). The rest of Spain accounted for the remaining 65 MW.
For the first time last year, renewable energy accounted for more than half of the country's power generation, with a share of 50.3%.
Last year, Spain produced 15.1% more renewable energy than the preceding year, at 134,321 GWh.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.