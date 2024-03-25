Spain’s installations of new PV systems hits 5.59 GW in 2023

From pv magazine Spain

Spain installed 5,594 MW of new PV systems in 2023, marking a 28% increase from the preceding year, according to the country's grid operator, Red Eléctrica de España. The country's cumulative installed PV capacity reached 25.54 GW at the end of December 2023. This represents 20.3% of the Spanish electricity production mix.

Around 1,076 MW of the newly installed PV capacity for 2023 came in the form of residential PV systems, while another 1,020 MW came from commercial and industrial installations.

The Castilla-La Mancha accounted for 2,024 MW of new PV additions last year, followed by Andalusia (1,170 MW), Extermadura (1,064), Aragon (551 MW), Castilla y León (454 MW), Murcia (162 MW), and the Balearic Islands (104 MW). The rest of Spain accounted for the remaining 65 MW.

For the first time last year, renewable energy accounted for more than half of the country's power generation, with a share of 50.3%.

Last year, Spain produced 15.1% more renewable energy than the preceding year, at 134,321 GWh.