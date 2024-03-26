Finnish investor, Romanian developer to build 600 MW of solar in Romania

Helsinki-based investor Korkia and Romanian renewables developer Econous Green Energy have announced plans to develop 600 MW of solar energy in Romania.
According to a statement by Korkia, initial projects under the partnership are expected to be licensed and will be ready for construction in 2025.
Once operational, the solar projects are expected to generate enough renewable energy for approximately 200,000 European households.
Peter Goitanich, investment director at Korkia, said Romania is now on track to become a renewable energy hub in southeastern Europe.
“Romania’s renewable energy development sector is now attracting an increasing number of international investors,” Goitanich said. “The country is in a very good position to increase its capacity, and the government has set ambitious growth targets.”
Popular content
About 40% of Romania’s energy currently comes from carbon-based sources, but the country is accelerating its transition to renewable energy.
Romania aims to generate 36% of its energy from renewables by 2030 and has set a target of deploying 8.3 GW of solar by the same year. It hit 2.6 GW of solar capacity at the end of last year.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.