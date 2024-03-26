Sprsun launches residential air source heat pump

China-based heat pump provider Guangzhou Sprsun New Energy Technology Development Co., Ltd. (Sprsun) presented in mid-March a new DC inverter air source heat pump at the MCE exhibition in Milan, Italy.
The Sprsun R290 Ultra-quiet DC Inverter Air Source Heat Pump has a maximum heating capacity of 9.1 kW and is intended for heating, cooling, and domestic hot water (DHW). “It features an innovative ‘Silent Compartment' design, allowing its operating noise level to be as low as 40 dB(A), and even quieter at night,” the company said in a statement.
The new product measures 1,110 mm x 475 mm x 810 mm and uses R290 as the refrigerant. Its maximum power input is 4 kW and the maximum current is 19.14 A.
The heat pump has reportedly a coefficient of performance of 4.2 at 7 C and is able to operate at temperatures ranging from -25 C and 45 C.
“It effortlessly boosts water temperature for rapid heating, achieving a topwater output temperature of 75 C,” the company added, noting that the new product also uses DC inverter compressors and motors. “The brushless DC variable frequency control technology allows for more precise temperature control and a more comfortable user experience.”
The company is based in Guangzhou, in the Chinese province of Guangdong, and is currently selling heat pumps in more than 60 countries.
