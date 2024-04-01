FuturaSun releases 580 W TOPCon solar panels with 22.4% efficiency

Italy-based solar module manufacturer FuturaSun launched a new n-type TOPCon solar panel for applications in rooftop and large scale PV projects.

The FU570-580M Silk Nova line features a glass-backsheet structure with 144 n-type cells measuring 182 mm x 91 mm.

The modules come in three versions, with power ratings ranging from 570 W to 580 W, and power efficiencies from 22.0% to 22.4%. The open-circuit voltage is between 50.72 V and 51.00 V and the short-circuit voltage current spans from 14.32 A to 14.48 A.

They measure 2,278 mm x 1,134 mm x 35 mm and weigh 28.2 kg. The front side is covered with a 3.2 mm anti-reflection coating glass.

The new products can operate with a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V and feature an IP68 junction box with anodized aluminum frames with drain holes. They have a temperature coefficient of -0.29% per C and their operating temperature ranges from -40 C to 85 C.

They come with a 25-year linear power output guarantee and a 15-year product guarantee. The degradation in the first year is purportedly 1.0% and 25-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 89% of the nominal output power.

“The combination of half-cut and multi-busbar technology reduces the module's operating current and internal resistance,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine.



The company is based in Cittadella, in Italy's Padua province, and operates two solar modules factories totaling 1 GW in China. Its Italian staff focuses on R&D in areas such as interdigitated back-contact (IBC) cells, cylindrical ribbons, glass-glass solutions and modules with independent sections