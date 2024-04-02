European consortium wins 100 MW PV tender in Kosovo with $0.0524/kWh bid

A group led by Swiss construction group Orllati has won a 100 MW PV tender in Kosovo with a bid of €0.0488 ($0.0524)/kWh. The consortium has secured a lease for up to 30 years, supported by a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Kostt, the national market operator in Kosovo.

Image: LNLNLN, Pixabay

Share

Artane Rizvanolli, the economy minister of Kosovo, has revealed that the winner of a tender to build a 100 MW solar plant in the town of Rahovec is a consortium led by Swiss construction group Orllati.

The group, which includes Kosovan solar company Jaha, Swiss energy company Holdigaz, and German developer ZVP, offered a bid of $0.0524/kWh.

The authorities pre-selected six bidders for the tender's final phase. The other five bids included two consortia from Turkey. One of the groups consisted of Calik Group and Limak Holding, while the other was led by construction engineering company Güriş. The government also shortlisted Germany-based Notus, French renewables developer Akuo Energy, and Egypt’s Elsewedy Electric.

Popular content

The tender was launched in July 2023. It was Kosovo’s first solar auction and attracted more than 160 expressions of interest, according to Prime Minister Albin Kurti.

The plant will be built on public land and leased to the successful bidder for up to 30 years, backed by a 15-year PPA with Kostt, the national market operator.

Figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) show that Kosovo had 20 MW of installed PV capacity at the end of 2023.

Kosovo currently has a renewable energy capacity target of 490 MW by 2025 and 1.6 GW by 2031.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.