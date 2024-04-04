Poland tops 17 GW of PV capacity

Poland's cumulative installed PV capacity hit 17.05 GW at the end of 2023, according to a new report from Instytut Energetyki Odnawialnej (IEO).
At the end of 2022, the country's installed solar capacity had reached 12.4 GW, which means new PV additions hit 4.6 GW last year.
Solar is currently the first renewable energy source in the country before wind power with 9.4 GW, biomass with 982 MW, hydropower with 979 MW, and biogas with just 294 MW.
Most of the country's electricity demand, however, is still covered by coal power.
The Polish PV market is expected to grow strongly in the current decade to reach 30 GW of installed capacity by the end of 2030, according to the IEO.
