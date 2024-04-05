Autarco releases three-phase hybrid inverters

Autarco, a PV system supplier in the Netherlands, has unveiled a three-phase hybrid inverter series for residential applications. The LH-MII line includes four versions with DC power outputs ranging from 8 kW to 16 kW and AC power outputs from 5 kW to 10 kW.
The batteries are managed with an RS485 or CAN interface. The manufacturer offers 4G, Wi-Fi and LAN connections as optional interfaces. The Autarco LH-MII series is compatible with numerous lithium-ion battery storage devices, including those from manufacturers such as Dyness, BYD, LG Electronics, Weco and Pylontech.
Popular content
The inverters also support unbalanced loads and half-wave loads and can easily be connected in parallel with other hybrid inverters for larger systems. During power failures, the inverters should be able to provide backup power within 10 milliseconds. There are also different energy management functions.
With IP 66 protection, the LH-MII is protected against rain. Cooling takes place without fans through convection. The working temperature range is between -25 C and 60 C. There is no transformer. The inverter measures 60 cm x 50 cm x 23 cm, weighs 32 kg and can be attached to the wall using a wall bracket. The guarantee is five years. Buyers can optionally extend this to 15 years.
The manufacturer said that it is accepting orders immediately. The first deliveries are planned for mid-May.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.