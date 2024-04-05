Autarco releases three-phase hybrid inverters

Autarco, a PV system supplier in the Netherlands, has unveiled a three-phase hybrid inverter series for residential applications. The LH-MII line includes four versions with DC power outputs ranging from 8 kW to 16 kW and AC power outputs from 5 kW to 10 kW.

The hybrid inverters, available in versions ranging from 8 kW to 16 kW, feature four independent MPP trackers with a voltage range of 200 V to 850 V. They have a starting voltage of 160 V and a maximum voltage of 1,000 V, with a maximum current per tracker of 16 A and a short-circuit current of 24 A. The smaller versions include three DC connections per MPP tracker, while the larger ones have four DC connections each. The new inverters feature a European efficiency rating of 97.51%. This takes into account the volume of work in the part-load range, which is typical for Europe. The voltage range for the battery can be between 120 V and 600 V. Depending on the product version, the maximum charging/discharging power is between 5 kW and 10 kW.

The batteries are managed with an RS485 or CAN interface. The manufacturer offers 4G, Wi-Fi and LAN connections as optional interfaces. The Autarco LH-MII series is compatible with numerous lithium-ion battery storage devices, including those from manufacturers such as Dyness, BYD, LG Electronics, Weco and Pylontech.

Popular content

The inverters also support unbalanced loads and half-wave loads and can easily be connected in parallel with other hybrid inverters for larger systems. During power failures, the inverters should be able to provide backup power within 10 milliseconds. There are also different energy management functions.

With IP 66 protection, the LH-MII is protected against rain. Cooling takes place without fans through convection. The working temperature range is between -25 C and 60 C. There is no transformer. The inverter measures 60 cm x 50 cm x 23 cm, weighs 32 kg and can be attached to the wall using a wall bracket. The guarantee is five years. Buyers can optionally extend this to 15 years.

The manufacturer said that it is accepting orders immediately. The first deliveries are planned for mid-May.