Hitachi Energy, SP Energy Networks sign agreement to boost renewable energy flow from Scotland to England

Hitachi Energy is set to design and deliver a new power quality solution, billed as the first of its kind, after winning an order from SP Energy Networks, an electricity network operator covering central and southern Scotland and parts of the north of England.

The solution is expected to help stabilize the grid and boost the flow of renewable energy from Scotland to England. It is estimated up to 280 MW of additional renewable energy could be added to the electricity grid, with the potential to power over 360,000 homes.

The project, located at SP Energy Networks’ substation at Eccles, near the Scottish border, consists of two sets of Hitachi’s SVC Light Statcom, a power conversion technology, and a synchronous condenser controlled centrally by Hitachi’s MACH control system, connected at a common electrical node.

A statement from Hitachi says the combination of technologies will “maximize the future power system’s potential while also providing increased system stability and security, thus supporting the increasing integration of renewables into the electricity grid”.

Popular content

Billy Moore, Senior Project Manager at SP Energy Networks, says the power quality solution will “improve the transmission network’s strength and stability as more renewable generation is connected in Scotland”. “The criticality of technology such as this will become more important as we reduce the usage of fossil fuels,” he added.

Hitachi Energy and SP Energy Networks previously collaborated on a 275 kV substation on SP Energy Networks’ transmission network near Glasgow.