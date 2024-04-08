Feasibility study assesses PV plants for Ukrainian hospitals, water facilities

Such projects would be developed under the ESCO Solar Power Plants model, which would see private companies design, assemble, construct and install the arrays. The study assumed total investment by energy service companies of around $30 million.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to widespread calls for the solar industry to help rebuild Ukraine’s infrastructure through solar development. The Solar Supports Ukraine project, aimed at supporting critical infrastructure, was launched in December 2022.
In March, the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory published detailed solar irradiance data on Ukraine, which is expected to help rebuild and decentralize the country’s grid.
