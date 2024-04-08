Feasibility study assesses PV plants for Ukrainian hospitals, water facilities

The United Nations Development Programme in Ukraine has published a pre-feasibility study on 37 solar projects at hospitals and water supply facilities in 18 Ukrainian cities. The report aims to attract private investors to support PV plants at critical infrastructure facilities in major cities, as part of a project financed by the Global Environment Facility. The researchers said that ensuring the energy security of Ukraine’s hospitals and water supply facilities has become crucial following the invasion and shelling of the country’s energy infrastructure. They noted the urgent need for rapid solutions to address destruction and damage to municipal critical infrastructure and power generation facilities, in order to ensure the continuous power supply of Ukrainian cities. The annual capacity of the proposed solar plants for hospitals ranges from 20 kWh to 450 kWh and from 50 kWh to 350 kWh for solar plants at water supply companies.

Such projects would be developed under the ESCO Solar Power Plants model, which would see private companies design, assemble, construct and install the arrays. The study assumed total investment by energy service companies of around $30 million.

The researchers said that if all described projects are implemented, they would generate approximately 16 million kWh of clean energy, resulting in annual energy savings of 10% to 30% for the host facilities. They also said that post-completion, annual municipal savings could nearly reach UAH 85 million ($2.2 million), with potential growth as tariffs increase.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to widespread calls for the solar industry to help rebuild Ukraine’s infrastructure through solar development. The Solar Supports Ukraine project, aimed at supporting critical infrastructure, was launched in December 2022.

In March, the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory published detailed solar irradiance data on Ukraine, which is expected to help rebuild and decentralize the country’s grid.