Greenfuel Energy releases wall-mounted residential batteries

From pv magazine India

Greenfuel Energy, a clean mobility solutions specialist in India, has developed wall-mount lithium batteries for residential power backup. The batteries weigh 55% less than traditional acid batteries of the same capacity.

Greenfuel Energy said the batteries are based on prismatic lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells, with high usable energy and lower energy waste during charge-discharge cycles. These are available in 12.8 V 100 Ah, 25.6 V 100 Ah, and 48 V 100 Ah configurations, catering to power requirements ranging from 1 kW to 5 kW. The 12.8 V battery weighs 12 kg, while the 25.6 V and 48 V batteries weigh 25 kg and 45 kg, respectively.

Greenfuel Energy’s residential batteries come with five-year (60-month) warranty and 2,500 life cycles, offering three times more life cycles than traditional acid batteries (800 life cycles). These provide a 50% longer backup time than acid batteries, allowing for uninterrupted household appliance usage. The batteries require almost zero maintenance, offering cost-free operations post-purchase. Even when the battery charge drops from 100% to 20%, the lithium batteries continue to deliver the same voltage as at full charge.

“Our latest line of home inverter batteries represents a significant advancement in residential energy storage solutions,” Akshay Kashyap, managing director and founder of Greenfuel Energy Solutions, said, “With increased battery warranty, faster charging, and higher usable energy than traditional lead-acid batteries, we are confident that our batteries will swiftly become the preferred choice for consumers seeking a greener and more reliable power backup solution.”

The batteries are equipped with a smart battery management system (BMS), which continuously monitors performance and prevents thermal runaway, short circuits, and over/under current and voltage. This ensures optimal operations and protects the batteries and the household electronics connected to them.