Chad opens tender for solar-diesel hybrid projects with battery storage

Chad has launched a tender for the construction of three PV diesel-hybrid power plants with storage batteries.

The plants will be built in the towns of Bongor and Bol in the west of the country and Biltine in the east. The African Development Bank is funding the the Chad Electric Power Sector Support Project (PASET).

According to online guidance, the plant in Bongor will feature a 2 MW solar plant alongside daily storage of 1 MWh and two generators with a combined 1,000 kVA. The Bol and Bilitine plants will each consist of a 1 MW solar plant with 0.5 MWh daily storage and one 1,000 kVA generator.

Offers must be accompanied by an offer guarantee of XAF 80 million ($131,000) for the Bongor plant and XAF 40 million for the Bol and Bilitine plants.

Interested bidders can purchase the tender documents for XAF 150,000. Applications must be submitted by May 20, 2024.

Chad had 2 MW of installed solar capacity at the end of last year, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).