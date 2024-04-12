Italy adds 2,022 MW/3,836 MWh of distributed storage capacity in 2023

From pv magazine Italy

Italy had 518,950 distributed storage systems linked to renewable energy projects at the end of December 2023, according to new figures from the national renewables association, ANIE Rinnovabili.

These storage systems have a combined capacity of 3,367 MW and a maximum storage capacity of 6,645 MWh. This compares to 1,345 MW/2,809 MWh of distributed storage capacity at the end of 2022 and just 189.5 MW/295.6 MWh at the end of 2020.

The new capacity for 2023 was 2,022 MW/3,836 MWh, which marks the strongest growth ever recorded for storage deployment in the country.

The new figures indicate that lithium-ion technology powers most devices, at 516,475 units in total. Lombardy is the region with the highest deployment of such storage systems, boasting a combined capacity of 617 MW/1,210 MWh.

The regional government is implementing a multi-year rebate scheme for residential and commercial storage systems coupled with PV.