SECI extends bidding for 900 MW of DCR solar modules

From pv magazine India

SECI has extended the bidding process for 900 MW of DCR solar modules using made-in-India cells under the third tranche of the Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) scheme. Bids can now be submitted until April 19.

SECI also clarified that manufacturers must supply bifacial glass-to-backsheet modules. Multiple Wp module ratings are acceptable, with the minimum Wp rating being 540 Wp and the module dimensions remaining the same.

The prospective supplier’s scope includes manufacturing, testing, packing and forwarding, supply, and transportation of 900 MWp of modules.

The tender requires the use of solar cells and modules manufactured domestically in India, according to the specifications and testing requirements fixed by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). Under this tender, both the solar cells and modules must be made in India. The modules must be from manufacturers on the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM), which is published by the MNRE.

The project sites for the delivery of PV modules can be located anywhere in India, according to SECI.