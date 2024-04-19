EcoFlow unveils air-to-water heat pump, PV-powered water heater

EcoFlow presented new solar-to-heat smart heating solutions, the PowerHeat Air-to-Water Heat Pump and the PowerGlow Smart Immersion Heater, at Solar Solutions Bremen 2024 this week.

The company said its smart solar-to-heat solutions are designed to integrate into the EcoFlow Residential Smart Energy Ecosystem, offering users energy independence and reduced energy expenses.

“With compatibility with the PowerOcean series solar storage systems, EcoFlow's smart heating solutions enable users to harness the power of solar energy for home ambience and water heating, providing a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to traditional heating methods such as gas and fuel,” said the company.

The EcoFlow PowerHeat Air-to-Water Heat Pump, equipped with R290 refrigerant, is available in 9 kW and 20 kW versions. The system supports one-phase and three-phase connections.

The smaller device measures 1,263 mm x 440 mm x 875 mm and weighs 115 kg. The larger variant measures 1263 mm x 440 mm x 1375 mm and weighs 180 kg, according to the company.

The smaller heat pump features a cooling capacity of 1.53 kW to 5.96 kW, while the bigger one ranges from 4.40 kW to 14.40 kW. The heating capacity is between 3.50 kW and 8.81 kW for the smaller system, and 6.70 kW to 20.36 kW for the bigger version. The inlet water temperature is 30 C and the outlet water temperature is 35 C.

At higher water temperatures of 50 C inlet and 55 C outlet, the heating capacity ranges from 3.15 kW to 7.98 kW for the smaller system and from 5.80 kW to 18.48 kW for the larger system. The maximum outlet water temperature for both is 75 C.

The smaller system has a power input voltage of 220 V to 240 V and a maximum input power of 4 kW. The 20 kW system has a power input voltage range of 380 V to 415 V and a maximum input power of 6.8 kW.

The operating temperature range for both products spans from -25 C to 43 C. The smaller system features a 2 liter expansion tank and the larger version has a 5 liter tank.

In addition to the new heat pump, EcoFlow has also unveiled its new PowerGlow Smart Immersion Heater as a solution to heat water use surplus PV energy.

The system can be operated in combination with the EcoFlow PowerOcean system or third-party PV systems, with the scheduling of energy use handled via the EcoFlow app. It is available in three versions: 3,5 kW, 6 kW, and 9 kW. All versions offer more than 99% efficiency at nominal power.

The 3.5 kW system is available in one-phase and three-phase variants, while the other two systems only offer three-phase connections. They have an operating temperature range from 0 C to 40 C at the casing and a storage temperature range from –20 C to 70 C. The heating rod length ranges from 375 mm to 550 mm and the entire system weights from 2.5 kg to 3 kg.

The PowerGlow Smart Immersion Heater will be available in May, while the PowerHeat Air-to-Water Heat Pump will hit the market in late June, EcoFlow said in a press release.