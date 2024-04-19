ReNew, Jera collaborating on green ammonia project in India

From pv magazine India
ReNew Energy Global said this week that it has signed an initial agreement with Japanese power generator Jera to jointly evaluate the development of a green ammonia production project in India.
Under the terms of the, ReNew's ReNew E-Fuels subsidiary and Jera will jointly evaluate the development of a green ammonia production project in Paradip, Odisha. If built, the project will use around 500 MW of renewable energy to produce green hydrogen, a key feedstock for green ammonia.
Popular content
The project will likely have an annual production capacity of around 100,000 tons of green ammonia by 2030. Jera will have the right to offtake the green ammonia for Japan. There will be a joint study to evaluate the commercial viability of the project.
ReNew has set up 10 GW of clean energy assets and has a portfolio of over 13.5 GW on a gross basis as of March 31, 2023. Jera, meanwhile was created through the consolidation of the fuel and thermal power divisions of Tokyo Electric Power Co. and Chubu Electric Power Co.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.