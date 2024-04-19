ReNew, Jera collaborating on green ammonia project in India

From pv magazine India

ReNew Energy Global said this week that it has signed an initial agreement with Japanese power generator Jera to jointly evaluate the development of a green ammonia production project in India.

Under the terms of the, ReNew's ReNew E-Fuels subsidiary and Jera will jointly evaluate the development of a green ammonia production project in Paradip, Odisha. If built, the project will use around 500 MW of renewable energy to produce green hydrogen, a key feedstock for green ammonia.

Popular content

The project will likely have an annual production capacity of around 100,000 tons of green ammonia by 2030. Jera will have the right to offtake the green ammonia for Japan. There will be a joint study to evaluate the commercial viability of the project.

ReNew has set up 10 GW of clean energy assets and has a portfolio of over 13.5 GW on a gross basis as of March 31, 2023. Jera, meanwhile was created through the consolidation of the fuel and thermal power divisions of Tokyo Electric Power Co. and Chubu Electric Power Co.