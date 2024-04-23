Maxeon sues REC, Hanwha Qcells for alleged TOPCon patent infringement

Maxeon, a Singapore-based solar module manufacturer, has filed two separate patent infringement lawsuits against South Korea-based competitor Hanwha Qcells and Norway-headquartered REC Solar Holdings AS in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. The alleged patent violations are related to an unspecified TOPCon solar cell technology.
“The company has a global patent portfolio of over 1,650 granted patents and more than 330 pending patent applications protecting the innovations underpinning its IBC, Shingled Hypercell, and TOPCon technologies,” Maxeon said, without providing further details.
In late March, Maxeon filed a similar lawsuit against Canadian Solar. Maxeon had previously sued Canadian Solar in Japan for patent infringement in 2020. In that lawsuit, Maxeon alleged that Canadian Solar Japan infringed upon its Japan Patent No. JP6642841B2, which is related to its shingled solar modules. The two companies reached a settlement agreement in April 2022.
In November 2023, Maxeon sued Chinese competitor Aiko Solar Energy, as well as wholesaler Memedo GmbH, for alleged patent infringement regarding a specific design related to the architecture of back contact solar cells.
And in June 2023, Maxeon had filed a lawsuit against Tongwei Solar in Germany for the alleged infringement of its European patent for shingled solar cell technology.
L’articolo di EMILIANO BELLINI tocca il tema importantissimo dei BREVETTI,perchè in questi decenni il progresso tecnologico ha fatto passi da gigante e non è possibile che le società che non spendono per la ricerca interna,possano sfruttare gli studi e le realizzazioni fatte da altre case costruttrici di pannelli fotovoltaici,semplicemente prendendo e copiando i panufatti coperti da brevetti altrui. Il mondo della tecnologia non sarebbe tutelato se non ci fossero rapidissime sentenze che riparino il danno economico e di immagine arrecato dalla società che replica altrui tecnologie evolute ma spacciandole per proprie. E’ quindi auspicabile che in tutte le situazioni di contraffazione tecnologica chi ne detiene la leadership,in questo caso MAXEON SOLAR, si possa avere una rapida decisione che possa bloccare la diffusione commerciale dei pannelli CLONATI, ad ad esclusivo e giusto vantaggio di chi è l’autore di quella particolare innovazione tecnica. E quindi si dia ampia e approfondita diffusione delle condanne irrogate al contraffattore a ristoro del vero innovatore tecnologico.
