Battery makers oversubscribe India’s latest 10 GWh tender

India’s Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has received seven bids for its global tender for the rebidding of production-linked incentives (PLI) for 10 GWh advanced chemistry cell (ACC) manufacturing, originally announced in January 2024.
ACME Cleantech Solutions, Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies, Anvi Power Industries, JSW Neo Energy, Reliance Industries, Lucas TVS, and Waaree Energies submitted bids for 70 GWh of cumulative capacity, against 10 GWh tendered.
In May 2021, the authorities approved the INR 18,100 crore ($2.5 billion) PLI Scheme to achieve 50 GWh of ACC manufacturing capacity.
The first round of the ACC PLI bidding was concluded in March 2022, and three beneficiary firms were allocated 30 GWh of total capacity. Among the winning firms, Ola Electric Mobility secured incentives support for 20 GWh, Reliance New Energy Solar won 5 GWh, and Rajesh Exports took 5 GWh. The program agreement with selected beneficiary firms was signed in July 2022.
In January, MHI issued a tender to set up 10 GWh of ACC manufacturing capacity, with a maximum PLI outlay of INR 3,620 crore.
