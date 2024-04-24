DualSun launches foldable plug-and-play solar kits

From pv magazine France
France-based hybrid solar module manufacturer DualSun has launched a new foldable solar kit for residential and outdoor applications.
The Preasy plug-and-play PV kits offer a good alternative for households that do not have easily “solarizable” rooftops, due to budget limitations, poorly oriented roofs, or other issues.
“Currently, only 5% of homes in France are equipped with solar panels,” said Jérôme Mouterde, the CEO and co-founder of DualSun. “Of the 18 GW of PV capacity in France, less than 3 GW are represented by residential systems, although their potential by 2035 is 20 GW. We must make solar a technology that is easy and quick to install.”
The kits, available via a network of distributors and on the DualSun website, come in several configurations, based on 420 W tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) bifacial panels with M10 monocrystalline cells. With a single 36 kg panel and its accessories – including a microinverter, management box, wooden structure, and electrical outlet – the basic kits can be purchased in France for €680 ($726), including tax.
DualSun claims the kit offers annual production of around 670 kWh, for savings over 10 years of €2,200 in Marseille, southern France, and €1,460 in Lille, in the northern part of the country. The return on investment reportedly ranges between four years for the first location and 6.2 years for the second.
“Plug-and-play kits are an opportunity to accelerate the residential energy transition,” said the company.
DualSun currently operates a module factory in Jujurieux, in Ain department, eastern France.
