Top utility-scale solar PV contractors add 20 GW in 15 months

The world’s leading utility-scale solar constructors have installed more than 20 GW of new capacity since the beginning of 2023, according to analysis from Wiki-Solar.
The database provider has published updated figures covering installations from the top 34 EPC contractors and 28 operations and maintenance (O&M) contractors across the global solar sector. Its latest analysis shows that the cumulative installations of the top 34 EPC contractors now stands in excess of 100 GW.
Most companies on both lists are from the world’s leading solar developers: China, the United States, India, Spain and Germany. However, Wiki-Solar founder Philip Wolfe noted that “the prominence of French contractors is impressive, given that their home country is not in the top 10 utility-scale solar markets.”
US-based Solv Energy placed at the top of both lists. The company added 11.6 GW of capacity across both its EPC and O&M portfolios in the first quarter of this year, and has been the top-ranked company across both metrics since January 2023.
