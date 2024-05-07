France allocates 49.8 MW in PV tender for non-interconnected areas

France‘s Ministry of the Ecological Transition has reported results from the latest round of its 282 MW solar tender for non-interconnected zones (ZNI).

The tender, which was launched in 2019, is open to PV projects, including arrays with storage, ranging in size from 100 kW to 5 MW. The selection process resulted in the allocation of 15 projects totaling 49.76 MW in Corsica and France's overseas territories. The CRE originally planned to allocate 83 MW in the procurement exercise.

The 15 projects were proposed by eight developers. Akuo came in first with 16.61 MW in total, with 6.42 MW and 6.42 MW power plants in Haute-Corse and a 3.63 MWp array in Guadeloupe. It was followed by Corsica Sole, which secured 14.8 MW at two sites in Haute-Corse.

EDF Renewables took 3.95 MW in Guadeloupe, Albioma won 3.84 MW in Reunion and Mayotte, and TotalEnergies secured a 3.77 MW power plant in Guadeloupe. The other three selected developers were Helexia with 1.43 MW, Amarenco with 1 MW, and GreenYellow with 0.93 MW.

In terms of geographical distribution, Haute-Corse dominated the ranking with four projects totaling 27.78 MW, followed by Réunion with 4.35 MW. Guadeloupe, Guyana, Martinique and Mayotte each secured two projects.

The next round will be held by the end of June and is expected to allocate around 109 MW of PV capacity.