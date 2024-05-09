Tigo introduces power electronics supporting solar modules up to 800 W

From pv magazine USA

Tigo Energy announced a new line of module-level power electronics (MLPE), the Tigo TS4-X line. The MLPE product line is designed to support newer high-powered solar modules with power ratings up to 800 W.

“The installers operating at the cutting edge of solar are pushing the envelope on system output as well as cost, and the TS4-X closes an important gap at the top end of the module performance spectrum,” said Jing Tian, chief growth officer at Tigo Energy.

The device offers module-level power optimization, monitoring, and rapid shutdown. The new devices are compatible with a large list of third-party solar inverters, said Tigo.

Tigo combines its MLPE and solar optimizer technology with cloud-based software capabilities for energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products boost module performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level.

Three different product lines in the TS40X include TS4-X-O with optimization and advanced module-level monitoring, the TS4-X-S with advanced monitoring, and the rapid shutdown-only TS4-X-F.

All three product lines include a 25 A rating and 80 V maximum input voltage. Tigo said the new product line can be designed with selective optimizer deployment across the array, supporting a low levelized cost of electricity (LCOE).

Tigo TS4-X MLPE devices are IEC and UL certified for global acceptance and are compliant with NEC 2017 and 2020 690.12 Rapid Shutdown specifications when installed with the Tigo RSS Transmitter and UL PVRSS-certified inverter or an inverter with a built-in Tigo-certified transmitter.

Tigo said the frame-mounted MLPE can be installed in 10 seconds and is connected via industry-standard MC4 connectors and an IP68 enclosure for durability.

The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market.