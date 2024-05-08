Solar panels for large-scale PV selling for €0.10/W in Spain

From pv magazine Spain
Spanish PV project developer Solaria Energía has purchased 435 MW of PV modules for the 700 MW Garoña photovoltaic complex, which it is building in Spain for €0.917/W. It said it sourced the panels from an undisclosed “top-level” manufacturer.”
The company claimed the deal was the best purchase of PV modules in its history.
“This price level represents an improvement of 2.15% compared to the last purchase in December 2023 and a reduction of 71% compared to 2022 prices,” it said in a statement.
A Solaria spokesperson told pv magazine that it is a purchase at origin – that is, with incoterm FOB (free on board). That means that the seller is responsible for taking the goods to the port of shipment and loading them on the ship for export.
“This implies at least €0.01 more per watt for transportation, which is included in the delivery duty paid (DDP) incoterm,” Asier Ukar, director of consultancy Kiwa PI Berlin in Spain, told pv magazine.
Under the DDP incoterm, the seller assumes all responsibilities and costs associated with the transportation of the goods. This includes import duties, taxes and other charges until the goods are completely delivered to the destination agreed with the buyer.
Ukar said an unspecified developer also recently bought 660 W panels for a utility-scale plant at €0.114/, including delivery to the site.
