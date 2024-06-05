German startup offers plug-and-play 2.46 kW PV system

From pv magazine Germany

German startup Wattando has developed a 2.46 kW rooftop PV system that can be directly connected to a household's network via an existing cable without interfering with existing electrical systems.

“It is a kind of XL plug-in solar system,” Stefan Ulfert, co-founder of Wattando, told pv magazine. “This is made possible by our Wattster management system, which enrures secure and wireless radio communication to the grid connection point and the home network.”

Boris Klebensberger, managing director and co-founder, said that the management system adjusts the feed-in according to the standards integrated into the overload protection of the cable.

The company exclusively targets professional installation companies with its solution for non-invasive AC connections. These companies stand to benefit primarily from the removal of previously required cable work and complex electrical integration in home networks. This addresses a significant challenge for many, particularly renters or owners of terraced houses. Popular content “In times of energy transition and a shortage of skilled workers, we also have to make use of existing infrastructures in favor of speed and broad participation,” said Ulfert. “After all, why should only homeowners with home storage systems, for example, benefit from dynamic tariffs, but not the millions of rented households who cannot have new cables laid?”

The system is more expensive than classic PV installations. However, in many cases the AC connection can be implemented more cheaply. For households that can only benefit from PV and home storage with a non-invasive solution, the company believes that its solution may be the only option.

Wattando recommends the implementation of such systems as zero-feed systems.

“From our point of view, changing the meter would not be absolutely necessary if there was zero feed-in, because by setting the physical or arithmetic zero we can avoid feeding in behind the meter,” said Klebensberger. “What is important from the customer's point of view is a balancing meter.”