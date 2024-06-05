Switzerland’s solar installations hit 602 MW in January-April

The agency reported around 200 MW of newly connected capacity for rooftop PV installations over 100 kW, and an assigned capacity of around 35 MW across 260 projects for the “RUE tenders.” The RUE scheme provides rebates covering up to 60% of the costs for PV systems ranging from 2 kW to 150 kW.

Pronovo's statistics show a significant increase in large installations above 100 kW with self-consumption, as well as PV installations on facades, during the first four months of the year.

At the end of 2023, Switzerland will likely reach about 6.2 GW of cumulative installed PV capacity, according to Swiss PV association Swissolar. The trade body said the country will cover around 10% of its electricity demand with PV in 2024. It said it also expects additional market growth of 10% for the coming year. Switzerland is therefore on the right path to increase expansion to more than 2 GW per year in 2027, when 35 TWh of solar power will likely be consumed every year.