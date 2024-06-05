ITRPV says solar module prices fell 50% in 2023

Last year's growth was fueled by a steep 50% drop in panel prices, with a learning curve of 24.9% over the 1976-2023 period. This curve reflects technological progress and market conditions. The report also highlights the dominance of crystalline silicon PV technology, comprising 97% of the market, while thin-film technologies hold the remaining share. Monocrystalline wafers have ousted multicrystalline ones entirely from the market, with no mass production remaining for the latter, according to ITRPV.

This year, analysts expect n-type wafers to outperform p-type materials and reach a market share of 69% by the end of the year. In terms of cell technologies, n-type TOPCon will replace the previous market leader, p-type PERC, which will continue to lose market share, with heterojunction and back contact cells following this trend. Analysts expect mass production of tandem silicon solar cells in 2027, according to ITRPV.