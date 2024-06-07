Longi presents 24.4%-efficient 660 W HPBC solar panel

Chinese solar module manufacturer Longi has unveiled a new module series based on its proprietary hybrid passivated back contact (HPBC) cell technology.

“Longi's first-generation BC products were primarily positioned for the rooftop market, but the second generation of BC is entirely different,” the company said in a statement. “The Hi-MO 9 panel is mainly positioned for the ground-mounted utility market.”

The new product is available in eight versions with power output ranging from 625 W to 660 W and power conversion efficiency spanning from 23.1% to 24.4%. The open-circuit voltage is between 53.30 V and 54.00 V and the short-circuit current is between 14.85 A and 15.41 A.

The double-glass modules have a temperature coefficient of -0.28%/C and a maximum system voltage of 1,500. Their size is 2,382 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and their weight is 33.5 kg. They also feature IP68 junction boxes, an anodized aluminum alloy frame, and 2.0 mm coated tempered glass.

The new products come with a 12-year product warranty and a 30-year linear power output warranty, with the 30-year end power output being guaranteed to be no less than 88.85% of the nominal output power.

“In the second-generation BC product, the company has comprehensively optimized the bifaciality issue,” the company said, noting that the bifaciality factor cannot generally be very outstanding in back contact technologies. “However, taking this into full consideration, the overall life-cycle power generation capability we display now an improvement of 6% to 8%,” it added, without providing more details.

The company has not revealed yet all the technical aspects of its HPBC cell technology. It previously said it's an extension of p-type interdigitated back-contact (IBC) technology that combines the structural advantages of PERC, TOPCon, and IBC solar. Additionally, BC technology can be combined with p-type wafers, for which Longi has substantial production capacities, giving it an advantage over the more common IBC technology.

In March, Longi launched its Hi-MO X6 Explorer and Hi-MO X6 Guardian modules, and last week it introduced the Hi-MO X6 Scientist panel.