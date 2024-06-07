Alight to install 90 MW of solar in Finland

Sweden-based solar developer Alight has shared plans to build a 90 MW solar park in Harjavalta, south west Finland.

The facility is expected to cover a total area of 105 hectares and meet the annual electricity consumption of around 17,800 households.

Alight says a consultation with the community, held earlier this week, went “successfully” and it will now compile a planning permit application. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2025, with plans for it to be operational by 2027.

“The park's location is ideal for solar energy production, as there is ample sunlight available and the electricity grid is relatively close by. Additionally, the terrain is well-suited for the operation of a solar park,” said Warren Campbell, Deputy CEO of Alight.

A spokesperson for Alight told pv magazine the solar park is “a big step towards our goal of having 1.5 GW of solar projects under development in Finland by the end of this year”.

Popular content

Last September, Alight announced construction of a 100 MW solar plant in western Finland.

Finland had deployed 900 MW of solar by the end of 2023, up from 664 MW the year prior, according to figures from International Renewable Energy Agency.

Last week, seven solar projects totalling 213 MW across the country were given the go ahead after signing grant agreements with the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency.