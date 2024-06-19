Oxford PV unveils 26.9% perovskite tandem module efficiency record

Oxford PV has announced a record-setting 26.9% efficiency for its perovskite tandem module at Intersolar Europe 2024, the continent’s largest solar and energy storage event.

Only minutes into Europe’s largest solar and energy storage event and the first world record has tumbled. Oxford PV has announced a record-setting perovskite tandem module efficiency record – 26.9% for a 60-cell “residential sized” module.

The module has a surface area a little over 1.6 m square meters (1m x 1.7m) and weigh slightly less than 25 kg, “the ideal size for residential applications,” Oxford PV notes.

The record-setting module result has had its efficiency by the Fraunhofer CalLab, so the result can be trusted. The module was assembled by Oxford PV in-house.

Chris Case, Oxford PV’s CTO said that “people have been hearing the perovskite story for a decade, we’ve actually produced the solar cell and the product that will get in to the hands of our customers. “I was really peeved we couldn’t get past 27%, we missed it by 1.5W. But the result is well within the uncertainty of the measurement, by the way.”

Oxford PV has its solar cells assembled by third-party module manufacturers under contract. More perovskite-tandem module releases using Oxford PV cells are expected later this week in Munich.

