Solar Stack launches US-made penetration-free conduit mounts

From pv magazine USA

Solar Stack has announced the release of two rooftop solar conduit mounts, the SS-C4 and SS-C8.

The conduit mounts require no roof penetrations and are fixed to the roof with an adhesive, the company reports. In addition to rooftop solar, the mounts can be used in HVAC, electrical and general construction applications.

The products are made in the United States and contribute to domestic content in projects. US federal tax credits for solar projects include a 10% bonus tax credit for projects that meet domestic content requirements.

The fasteners can secure conduit piping like EMT, RMC and PVC. The conduits are fastened to the top of each mount using straps which can be fastened with T-bolts or self-tapping screws.

“With the introduction of the SS-C4 and SS-C8 conduit mounts, we are extending our expertise beyond solar and into new industries, offering HVAC professionals, electricians, and contractors an American-made, reliable, and code-compliant solution for securing conduits and lines,” said Sam Mitchum, operations manager at Solar Stack.

The SS-C4 and SS-C8 conduit mounts have been granted US Patent No. D1,061,949 and D1,068,116. Designed to meet industry standards for safety and performance, including compliance with High Velocity Hurricane Zones (HVHZ), including Miami-Dade County approvals.