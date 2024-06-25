Waaree Energies secures 412 MW solar module order

From pv magazine India

Waaree Energies has secured a contract to supply its bifacial solar modules for Spanish developer Acciona Energy’s 412.5 MWp project in Rajasthan, India. The contract was awarded by Acciona Energy’s subsidiary, Juna Renewable Energy.

The utility-scale solar project will be built in Kawani, Bikaner district. It is set for commissioning in March 2025.

Popular content

The project will feature Waaree’s p-type bifacial modules, with a rated output of 540 W to 545 Wp each. The modules will be installed on horizontal single-axis trackers, which are expected to maximize energy yield through enhanced light absorption and tracking capabilities.

Waaree Energies, founded in 1990, is India’s largest manufacturer of PV modules, with an aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW as of June 30, 2023, according to CRISIL. It commenced operations in 2007 with a focus on PV module manufacturing. Waaree Energies has four solar module factories in India.