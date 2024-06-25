Waaree Energies secures 412 MW solar module order

From pv magazine India
Waaree Energies has secured a contract to supply its bifacial solar modules for Spanish developer Acciona Energy’s 412.5 MWp project in Rajasthan, India. The contract was awarded by Acciona Energy’s subsidiary, Juna Renewable Energy.
The utility-scale solar project will be built in Kawani, Bikaner district. It is set for commissioning in March 2025.
Popular content
The project will feature Waaree’s p-type bifacial modules, with a rated output of 540 W to 545 Wp each. The modules will be installed on horizontal single-axis trackers, which are expected to maximize energy yield through enhanced light absorption and tracking capabilities.
Waaree Energies, founded in 1990, is India’s largest manufacturer of PV modules, with an aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW as of June 30, 2023, according to CRISIL. It commenced operations in 2007 with a focus on PV module manufacturing. Waaree Energies has four solar module factories in India.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.