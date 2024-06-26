Ethiopia inviting consultants for planned utility-scale PV project

Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP) is looking for wide-ranging consultancy services for a planned utility-scale PV project.

Ethiopia has received financing from the African Development Bank toward the cost of the Ethiopia Djibouti Second Power Interconnection Project and intends to apply part of the grant funding for consultancy service for the feasibility studies for its planned Utility-Scale Weranso Solar PV Project.

The state-owned electricity company and grid operator published a request for expressions of interest, outlining needed services such as the preparation of a feasibility study that encompasses hydrology analyses; geotechnical and seismic investigations; assessments of meteorological conditions, solar resources and energy yield; financial and economic analyses and modeling; and grid integration. It also calls for preparation of an environmental and social impact assessment; a resettlement action plan; design reports and drawings; bidding documents; and provision of capacity building, including training and application tools.

Consultants may also form joint ventures to enhance their chances of qualification.

EEP expects the consultancy service assignment to take some 10 months. The company is asking interested parties to certify that they are qualified to perform the services by providing brochures, description of similar assignments, experience in similar conditions, availability of appropriate skills among staff, etc.

EEP's shortlisting criteria include core business and years in business; relevant experience in the field of assignment; and technical and managerial capability. Individual experts’ biographical data or CVs are not required, and key experts will not be evaluated at the shortlisting stage.

The company points out that eligibility criteria, establishment of the shortlist and selection procedure will be in accordance with the African Development Bank’s “Operations Procurement Manual” dated October 2015, which is available on the bank’s website at www.afdb.org.

Further details can be obtained at www.eep.com.et.