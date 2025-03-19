Morocco could hit almost 3 GW of solar by 2028, says SolarPower Europe

Morocco could reach 2.97 GW of installed solar capacity by 2028, according to a new report from SolarPower Europe.

The medium-case forecast appears in the “Morocco: Solar Investment Opportunities” report, backed by the Global Solar Council (GSC) and Moroccan renewables association Cluster EnR. A high-growth scenario projects that capacity could rise to 4.35 GW by 2028.

SolarPower Europe attributed the market’s “moderate development” to Morocco’s focus on concentrated solar power, delays in project development, and grid integration challenges.

Morocco’s strong solar potential is partly due to its high solar exposure and available land, said the report. It noted the country’s ongoing energy sector reforms, which have opened much of the market to private investment.

GSC CEO Sonia Dunlop projected that Morocco will add 2.2 GW of solar capacity by 2028.

“With a robust regulatory framework, long-term ambition and rising electricity demand catalyzed by the country’s green hydrogen strategy, costs will continue to plummet for solar, opening new investment opportunities,” added Dunlop.

The report outlines recommendations to expand solar adoption, urging Morocco to continue electricity market liberalization to attract private investment. It also calls for increased funding for grid infrastructure and incentives to scale up battery energy storage systems (BESS).

Additional recommendations include streamlining permitting, enhancing fiscal and financial incentives, enabling solar electricity exports to neighboring countries, and establishing specialized training programs in photovoltaics.

Fatima Zahra El Khalifa, director general of Cluster EnR, said the report underscores Morocco’s strong solar potential and its role as a key player in the renewable energy sector.

“This study highlights the country's significant role in becoming a regional energy hub,” El Khalifa added. “With strategic investment in solar infrastructure, Morocco is poised to realise its full potential, accelerate its energy transition, and foster long-term sustainable growth.”

The Moroccan government has set a target of generating 52% of installed electricity capacity from renewables by 2030. The Moroccan Solar Plan, published in 2009, aims to reach 3 GW of solar by 2025 and 4 GW by 2030.