Trina Solar begins mass production of 430-455 W full-black modules

China-headquartered PV manufacturer Trina Solar said it has started mass production of its new full-black, n-type, tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) monocrystalline PV modules.

“The Vertex S+ full black module is specifically designed for PV residential settings, combining high performance with a sleek, modern appearance that seamlessly integrates with various architectural styles,” the company said. “With a full black aesthetic design, it measures 1762 mm x 1134 mm and weighs just 21 kg.”

According to the company, the product comes in six versions, each with varying peak power ratings and module efficiencies. The basic 430 W version has an efficiency of 21.5%, while the largest 455 W variant has an efficiency of 22.8%. The open-circuit voltage ranges from 51.4 V to 53.4 V, and short-circuit current spans from 10.59 A to 10.77 A.

The 144-cell panels operate between -40 C and 85 C. They come with a product warranty of up to 25 years and a power warranty of 30 years. The panels boast ultra-low degradation rates, with only 1% degradation in the first year and 0.4% annual degradation.

“The 1.6+1.6mm dual glass design offers exceptional durability and resilience. This design has high resistance to scratches, cracks, and impacts, ensuring the module’s robustness in various environmental conditions,” Trina Solar said. “The dual glass design guarantees extreme resistance to salt spray, acids, alkalis, high temperature, and humidity. As a result, the modules effortlessly passed the 35mm hail test and passed IEC spread of flame test with Class A.”