Sigenergy launches new energy storage solution for C&I segment

Specifically designed for the commercial and industrial segment, Sigenergy’s newly unveiled SigenStack energy storage system integrates a hybrid inverter and a battery pack with 10.75 kWh of storage capacity. Sigenergy said the inverter series offers a range of power options, including 50 kW, 60 kW, 80 kW, 100 kW, and 110 kW.

The company said the modular design of the system allows for the installation of four to seven 10.75 kWh capacity batteries in a single stack. By connecting multiple stacks, a single inverter can support up to 21 battery modules, providing a total capacity of 225 kWh.

“This flexible design facilitates multi-megawatt projects by enabling the connection of multiple inverters and energy storage systems,” Sigenergy said. “The system can be expanded through interconnected inverters and energy storage systems, making it an ideal solution for projects of any size.”

Sigenergy said the DC-coupled architecture includes pre-reserved energy storage interfaces, making it suitable for various scenarios such as pure solar, pure storage, and solar-storage hybrid set-ups.

Housed in an IP66-rated unit, rating, the SigenStack is suitable for outdoor installation with Sigenergy saying the unit features a six-layer battery protection system, including temperature sensors, internal fire extinguishers and insulated pads.

“Once installed, the system requires no on-site maintenance and is fully manageable remotely,” it said.

The SigenStor is available in 5 kW, 6 kW, 8 kW and 10 kW single-phase models and three-phase models in 5 kW, 10 kW, 15 kW, and 25 kW ratings. The battery is available in 5 kWh and 8 kWh capacity, providing up to 48 kWh of storage capacity per system, and the EV charger is available in 12 kW and 25 kW.

Sigenergy said the system is modular and can be stacked and connected in parallel to provide up to 960 kWh of storage capacity within one system.

The SigenStor is already available in Australia with the single-phase inverter and battery combinations Clean Energy Council (CEC) approved while the three-phase combinations are expected to be approved by the end of the month.