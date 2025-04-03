Ecoflow launches 286 Wh portable power generator

From ESS News
U.S. manufacturer Ecoflow has released a new 286 Wh power station for outdoor use.
Dubbed River 3 Plus, the portable battery can be expanded with either a 286 Wh module for a total capacity of 572 Wh or a 572 Wh module for a total capacity of 858 Wh. A version that includes wireless charging via an integrated 5,000 mAh power bank, called River 3 Plus (Wireless), will be available in May.
“The product recharges from 0% to 100% in just 1 hour via AC outlets, providing the flexibility to charge fully while packing for a trip,” the company said in a statement. “In addition, its enhanced 220 W solar input allows the power station to recharge in 1.5 hours using compatible solar panels, bolstering its versatility in outdoor or remote applications. With compatibility for car and generator charging, the River 3 Plus offers efficient power solutions wherever you go.”
