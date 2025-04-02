Nature’s Generator introduces 10.5 kWh home backup battery

From pv magazine USA

Nature’s Generator announced the release of its MyGrid 10k, a home battery energy storage system and inverter.

The product includes a 10.5 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery and an inverter with 10 kW continuous output power. The battery is rated at 51.2 V, 205 Ah and has an expected 6,000-cycle life cycle. The battery supports both off-grid and grid-connected configurations.

“MyGrid 10K is plug & play, relocatable, compatible with existing solar installations, perfect for both homeowners and tenants,” said Lawernce Zhou, chief executive officer, Nature’s Generator.

The inverter supports 120 V and 240 V split phase or 120 V / 208 V for 2 or 3 phases and has a 60 Hz output frequency.

For output ports, the system has four NEMA 5-20R outlets, one NEMA TT-30R outlet, one NEMA L14-30R one and NEMA 14-50R outlet. The system also has two solar input ports, one wind input port, a 120 Vac input port and a 208 Vac or 240Vac input port.

Nature’s Generator said the MyGrid 10K can support up to 12 kWh of solar capacity. The company also offers an automatic transfer switch for fast integration with a home electrical panel.

The generator unit weighs 152 pounds and the LFP battery weighs 213 pounds. It is rated for storage and discharge at 14 degrees F to 113 degrees F. The company said the unit is intended for backup power and has a controller that prevents backfeeding of electricity to the grid.

The system retails at $5,999.99. Nature’s Generator partners with retailers like Home Depot, Lowe’s, Sam’s Club, Cabela’s, Tractor Supply, HD Supply, Menards, Amazon and many independent dealers and retailers in North America and around the world.