Chinese PV Industry Brief: January-May solar curtailment rate hits 3.3%

The NEA said that new renewable curtailment data for May 2024 shows a 97.5% average PV utilization rate and 96.7% from January to May. The average wind power utilization rate in May was 94.8% and 95.9% rate from January to May. Global case studies indicate average curtailment rates are typically close to 3%.

Anhui Huasun New Energy has signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with the municipal government in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui region, to invest CNY 4.5 billion ($618.9 million) in a 20 GW heterojunction dedicated monocrystalline silicon factory. The facility will provide raw material guarantees for its n-type heterojunction (HJT) solar cells and modules. Huasun has not disclosed any additional details about its construction plans.

The Energy Storage and Power Market Research Institute said in a recent report that 76 bidding and tendering rounds for energy storage were held in June, or 4.32 GW/10.29 GWh of capacity. Hybrid energy storage projects, which include technologies like lithium iron phosphate, flow batteries, sodium-ion batteries, and supercapacitors, accounted for 2.22 GWh or 21.6% of the market. Additionally, about 4.41 GWh of energy storage cells were centrally procured for system integration during the same period.

Shanghai Electric said that its board of directors has formally granted approval for its wholly owned subsidiary, Shanghai Electric Energy Development (Hong Kong) Ltd., to acquire a 75% equity stake in a 129 MW PV project in Romania for up to €9.56 million ($10.2 million). The company plans to proceed with the development and construction of the project, with a total investment of up to €101.5 million, including taxes.