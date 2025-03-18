Key takeaways from Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2025

Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2025, held March 11-13 at Expo Greater Amsterdam, drew more than 17,000 attendees and 200 exhibitors across 24,000 square meters, cementing its role as the leading solar trade show in the Netherlands.

With grid congestion, energy storage, and electrification topping the agenda, this year’s event showcased a market at a tipping point. With Dutch rooftop solar penetration at 29% by late 2023, according to Netbeheer Nederland, the show spotlighted solutions designed for smarter, scalable energy systems.

The European Solar Games, a side event at the show, put the focus on the industry's drive for innovation and collaboration by offering a competitive platform for teams to demonstrate their skills in solar installation.

That said, Dutch grid challenges framed much of the conversation. With the phase-out of net metering delayed until 2027, self-consumption has emerged as a priority for homeowners and businesses. Holland Solar estimates that using 60% of solar energy on-site could match the benefits of earlier incentives under current subsidies. Some of the seminar speakers at Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2025 emphasized grid congestion as both a challenge and a driver for storage solutions – a theme echoed throughout the exhibition halls.

In the residential sector, storage and retrofits dominated. GoodWe showcased its AC-coupled Lynx-D inverter, designed to integrate with existing PV systems and ease grid strain. The system features a 125 kW inverter paired with a 261 kWh battery, supporting both high- and low-voltage batteries for flexible grid use. A GoodWe spokesperson told pv magazine that demand is rising in the Dutch market for AC-coupled solutions, driven by grid bottlenecks and profitability potential.

Unsurprisingly, there was a strong Chinese presence on the show floor. Wenzhou-headquartered energy solutions specialist FoxESS, for example, displayed its H3 Smart Series (5-15 kW) hybrid inverters, which emphasize efficiency and plug-and-play simplicity. Meanwhile, Hangzhou-based microinverter supplier Hoymiles showcased an array of solutions, including its HAT-10.OHV-EUG1 hybrid inverter and HMT-2000-4T microinverter.

“Residential is not like the biggest market in the Netherlands anymore,” said a Hoymiles spokesperson, noting that the commercial and industrial (C&I) segment is where the future growth lies. “We are ready for C&I.”

This pivot toward C&I applications reflects broader shifts in the solar market. FoxESS’s H3 Pro Series, scalable up to 300 kW, aims to capture growing demand in the C&I segment, while GoodWe’s AC-coupled systems highlight retrofitting as a cost-efficient option for businesses expanding energy storage capacity. At the heart of these innovations is the drive to address grid congestion while enhancing energy independence.

As the solar market shifts, module manufacturers are adapting their products to keep pace with inverter and storage innovations, focusing on practical system compatibility. For example, Longi’s Hi-MO X10 module, using HPBC 2.0 technology and anti-shading design, is designed to offer a real-world edge in output that aligns with current energy management demands.

“We have very good confidence that this year will see a significant increase in both commercial projects and residential demand,” said Longi spokesperson Abbott Mao, signaling optimism for a rebound in the Dutch solar market.

Tongwei, meanwhile, is attempting to carve out a strong presence in Europe with its cost-competitive tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules, designed for residential rooftops and featuring G12 and G12R cells. For utility-scale projects, Tongwei introduced its high-efficiency 765 W bifacial modules, boasting a 24.6% efficiency rating optimized for large installations.

Niche players like Winaico brought a different approach to the show, prioritizing premium-quality residential modules with durable components such as thicker frames and glass. The Taiwanese-German company targets established electrical firms for long-term partnerships, using controlled distribution to maintain installation quality and shield installers from price pressures in the oversaturated European market.

Huasun Energy, a leader in heterojunction (HJT) technology, showcased its Himalaya series modules, with power outputs of up to 730 W and peak efficiency at 23.5%. The company said it is also preparing to debut a HJT-perovskite tandem module at Intersolar Munich in May 2025. The panel is expected to surpass 800 W and 30% cell efficiency, according to the company. “The price of TOPCon is falling down in a more rapid way than the heterojunction,” noted a Huasun spokesperson.

The broader show ecosystem also showcased innovations that tie solar generation to storage and electrification. Marstek’s Venus E storage system, EcoFlow’s portable energy storage solutions, and Enphase’s IQ microinverter series highlighted flexibility and consumer-centric design, for example. Meanwhile, GSE Integration and Stäubli shone a spotlight on reliability, with racking systems and connectors that ensure long-term performance across different types of setups.

Ecosystem innovations also extended to energy management and electrification. Companies such as Pylontech and Dyness represented the standalone storage market, while Energy Ports B.V. was one of several exhibitors linking solar systems to EV charging infrastructure. Chinese manufacturers like Huawei and FoxESS hinted at the next wave of growth with smart platforms integrating energy systems and heat pumps, which are expected to start playing a larger role in the Dutch market this year.

Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2025 showcased an industry transitioning from conventional solar setups to integrated, scalable energy systems. With grid congestion spurring storage demand, residential markets adjusting to net metering changes, and C&I applications scaling rapidly, the sector is shifting in a significant way.