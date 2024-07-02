French startup unveils ‘low-carbon’ anodized aluminum solar carport

KparK Énergies says its low-carbon Carport Solaire Aluminium system and comes equipped with solar panels, microinverters, virtual batteries, and charging stations for electric vehicles.

Image: KparK Énergies

From pv magazine France

French startup KparK Énergies has developed a solar carport with an anodized aluminum structure.

François Fougères, deputy general manager at KparK Énergies, told pv magazine that the company equips the carports with 425 W bifacial, double-glass panels. The system includes a matte white background to enhance the albedo effect, compensating for lower yield due to the PV system's flat design.

The modules are flat-mounted and concealed from external view. They are connected to Enphase 8ac microinverters and a rail device for ventilation to prevent inverter clipping.

The system has an output of 5 kW and is available in two standard versions. The first one measures 5.2 meters x 3.7 meters with eight solar panels, while the second one measures 5.2 meters x 6.1 meters and includes 12 modules.

The carport supports one or two electric vehicle charging stations and operates in direct self-consumption mode, with plans to integrate virtual batteries from September.

A standard KparK Énergies low-carbon solar carport, including virtual battery access, costs less than €30,000 ($32,167).

