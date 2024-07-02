India launches 1.6 GW of hybrid wind-solar tenders

From pv magazine India

NTPC has started accepting bids to select developers to supply 1.2 GW of wind-solar hybrid projects, with or without energy storage, throughout India. Successful bidders will develop projects on a build-own-operate basis, connecting to the interstate transmission grid.

The minimum bid capacity is 50 MW, with increments of 10 MW. Bidders can bid for a minimum project size of 50 MW at one site. Solar and wind components may be at the same or different locations, with one resource (wind or solar) accounting for at least 33% of the total capacity. The maximum capacity allotted to a single bidder is 600 MW.

“Hybrid power projects already under construction, yet to be commissioned, or commissioned but not having long-term PPA with any agency and selling hybrid power on short-term or merchant basis may also be considered for the selection under this tender,” the tender document states. These projects must not be part of any state or central scheme and must not have obligations to sell power to any beneficiaries. In such cases, they will receive a longer PPA period.

NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd. has separately started accepting bids to set up 100 MW of grid-connected hybrid power projects (50 MW solar plus 50 MW wind) in India, on a build-own-operate basis. Pragati Power Corp. Ltd. will enter sign a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the successful bidders, with the power to be sold to various Indian utilities. Bidding closes on July 18.

In another development, SECI has started accepting bids to set up 400 MW of wind-solar hybrid power projects in India, also on a build-own-operate basis. The projects must connect to the interstate transmission system. SECI will sign a 25-year PPA with the successful bidders.

“Bidders who have already commissioned hybrid projects or are in the process of constructing such projects and have untied capacity may also participate under this RfS,” the tender document states. “They will receive the benefit of a longer PPA period.”