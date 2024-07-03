Mozambique opens tender for solar-plus-storage projects

Mozambique‘s Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy has kicked off a tender for the development of dencentralized solar and battery storage systems in the country.

The Energy Regulatory Authority is seeking two qualified independent power producers to develop, finance, build, own, operate and transfer two lots of solar-plus-storage projects in the provinces of Nampula, Zambézia and Sofala, all located along the eastern coast of Mozambique, and the province of Gaza in the south.

The first stage of the tender is an invitation to pre-qualification. According to the tender details, interested applicants must register with the Energy Regulatory Authority and complete the pre-qualification documents before Sept. 13.

Funding for the project has been received from the German government through the KfW Development Bank.

Mozambique had 83 MW of installed solar at the end of 2023, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). The country’s Power Infrastructure Master Plan sets a target of 50% of its energy generation to come from renewable energy sources by 2043.