Mozambique opens tender for solar-plus-storage projects

Mozambique‘s Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy has kicked off a tender for the development of dencentralized solar and battery storage systems in the country.
The Energy Regulatory Authority is seeking two qualified independent power producers to develop, finance, build, own, operate and transfer two lots of solar-plus-storage projects in the provinces of Nampula, Zambézia and Sofala, all located along the eastern coast of Mozambique, and the province of Gaza in the south.
The first stage of the tender is an invitation to pre-qualification. According to the tender details, interested applicants must register with the Energy Regulatory Authority and complete the pre-qualification documents before Sept. 13.
Funding for the project has been received from the German government through the KfW Development Bank.
Mozambique had 83 MW of installed solar at the end of 2023, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). The country’s Power Infrastructure Master Plan sets a target of 50% of its energy generation to come from renewable energy sources by 2043.
Popular content
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.