Chemitek offers metal oxides removal agent for PV panels

Chemitek Solar, a Portuguese manufacturer of industrial maintenance products for the PV industry, has launched a new product line to remove metal oxides, such as aluminum oxide and iron oxide, or rust, from solar panels installed near foundries, steelworks and metal ore mines.

Available as a concentrate in 5 kg and 20 kg drums, the product can be applied via water-fed poles, electric rotary brush, robots, brush-on tractor methods, and manually with brushes.

“Extensive laboratory and field tests have confirmed the agent's effectiveness, demonstrating that it does not harm the anti-reflective coatings, silicone, or aluminum frame of solar panels,” said the manufacturer in a press release, adding that the metal oxide removal agent product, dubbed MRA, is non-abrasive and does not cause damage to the panels.

The metal oxides removal agent is certified by German certification body TÜV Sud. In addition, the Portugal-based CVR (Center for Waste Valorization) was commissioned by Chemitek to assess the biodegradability of the product as defined by the OECD Guideline for Testing of Chemicals – 301 F Manometric Respirometry Test. “Using activated sludge from a local wastewater treatment plant, the study determined that the MRA is readily biodegradable, with tests confirming its compliance with industry standards,” said Chemitek.

As a proactive cleaning measure, the company recommends using MRA combined with its anti-static coatings, Solar Wash Protect and Antistatic Solar Armor, to slow down the buildup and adhesion of contaminants.