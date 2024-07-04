US DOE allocates $100 million for non-lithium, long-duration energy storage pilots

From pv magazine ESS News site
Interest in long-duration energy storage (LDES) is rising rapidly as demand for clean reliable capacity grows. In the US, new funding was announced this week in a bid to propel a variety of LDES technologies toward commercial viability.
The US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations (OCED) issued a Notice of Intent (NOI) on Tuesday for up to $100 million to fund pilot-scale energy storage demonstration projects, focusing on non-lithium technologies, 10+ hour discharge systems, and stationary storage applications. A funding solicitation is anticipated in late summer / early fall.
OCED plans to fund 3-15 projects, offering $5-20 million each with a 50% minimum non-Federal cost share per project. Projects will require applicants to have a team that includes a technology provider and encourage the inclusion of utilities, facility owners/operators, developers, financiers, and others that support a clear path to commercial adoption, the office said in a release.
The funding aims to support the advancement of a diverse set of non-lithium LDES technologies. It is part of the Long-Duration Energy Storage Pilot Program funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to the tune of $505 million.
Popular content
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.