US DOE allocates $100 million for non-lithium, long-duration energy storage pilots

From pv magazine ESS News site

Interest in long-duration energy storage (LDES) is rising rapidly as demand for clean reliable capacity grows. In the US, new funding was announced this week in a bid to propel a variety of LDES technologies toward commercial viability.

The US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations (OCED) issued a Notice of Intent (NOI) on Tuesday for up to $100 million to fund pilot-scale energy storage demonstration projects, focusing on non-lithium technologies, 10+ hour discharge systems, and stationary storage applications. A funding solicitation is anticipated in late summer / early fall.

OCED plans to fund 3-15 projects, offering $5-20 million each with a 50% minimum non-Federal cost share per project. Projects will require applicants to have a team that includes a technology provider and encourage the inclusion of utilities, facility owners/operators, developers, financiers, and others that support a clear path to commercial adoption, the office said in a release.

The funding aims to support the advancement of a diverse set of non-lithium LDES technologies. It is part of the Long-Duration Energy Storage Pilot Program funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to the tune of $505 million.

