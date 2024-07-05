Spain authorizes 7.2 GW of new PV projects

From pv magazine Spain
A new Foro Sella Renewable Energy Observatory report shows that 46 renewable energy projects with a total capacity of 3,526.5 MW in Spain secured administrative authorizations in the second quarter of the year.
Solar dominated this quarter with 3,155.8 MW authorized, while wind accounted for just 390.7 MW. Castilla y León led with 1,336.3 MW authorized, followed by Andalusia with 864.8 MW and Castilla-La Mancha with 391.3 MW. Nine regions did not receive any project authorizations.
Authorized renewable capacity has reached 9,482 MW this year, with 7,109 MW from solar and 2,373 MW from wind.
Only one positive environmental impact statement (EIA) was published in the second quarter, for a 19.3 MW solar project in the Valencian Community. In addition, seven projects totaling 717 MW received negative EIAs, affecting wind generation (398.6 MW) more than PV generation (318.5 MW).
During the second quarter of 2024, 42 renewable energy projects with a total capacity of 4,864.5 MW entered the public information phase. Three-quarters of this power is for PV plants (3,649.7 MW), 22% for wind projects (1,070.8 MW), and 3% for hydroelectric energy (144 MW).
