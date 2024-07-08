German rooftop PV installer Enersol to cease operations in October

From pv magazine Germany
Residential PV installer Enersol, a unit of Germany-based battery manufacturer Sonnen, will cease operations on Oct. 31, a company spokesperson told pv magazine.
Enersol is based in Sachsenheim, Baden-Württemberg, and has currently around 120 employees. Sonnen took over Enersol in 2019. It grew strongly during the boom phase between 2022 and 2023, when demand for residential PV systems rose sharply in Germany. However, the market has now slowed down.
“The collapse in demand meant that the structures Enersol had built up no longer allowed profitable operations,” the Sonnen spokesperson said.
However, he also noted that demand for private rooftop PV systems is far from saturated and Sonnen expects the market to grow again in the future.
“Investments in photovoltaic systems are particularly worthwhile right now,” the spokesperson said. “The prices for photovoltaic components have fallen significantly in the recent past and there are no difficulties with deliveries or installation capacities. While end customers sometimes had to wait up to a year for their systems to be installed last year, it is now possible to complete the system within a few weeks.”
Popular content
The spokesman said that Sonnen will continue to provide service and maintenance for systems that have already been installed.
“Photovoltaic systems that have already been ordered will also be installed by Enersol until the end of October, provided the customers do not withdraw from their contracts,” he added.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.