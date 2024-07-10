Navien unveils residential air-source heat pump

South Korea-based heating solutions provider Navien has released a new air-source heat pump for residential applications.
“Our new heat pump is extremely quiet with soundproof insulation and can be wall-mounted,” the manufacturer said in a statement.
The Navien R290 Heat Pump uses propane (R290) as the refrigerant and full DC inverter technology.
It is available in six versions with an output of 6 kW to 17 kW and a heating capacity of 5.63 kW to 14.7 kW. The smallest product measures 1,167 mm x 407 mm x 795 mm and weighs 105 kg. The largest model has a size of 1,250 mm x 540 mm x 1,330 mm and a weight of 205 kg.
According to the company, the novel heat pump can achieve a seasonal coefficient of performance of up to 4.87 and flow temperatures of up to 75 C.
The heat pump can purportedly operate at temperatures ranging from -25 C and 43 C and with “ultra quiet” noise levels. It also features a smart touch display, as well as a smart app control and a dedicated web platform.
