India’s ALMM list tops 50 GW of solar module capacity

From pv magazine India
India’s MNRE has published its updated list of approved s0lar manufacturers and PV modules. The panels on the list comply with the Bureau of Indian Standards and meet the ministry's module efficiency criteria.
Total ALMM-listed module capacity has now exceeded 50 GW. The list is dominated by monocrystalline passivated emitter and rear contact (PERC) modules, but also includes n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules by manufacturers such as Emmvee, Ganesh Green, Gautam Solar, Luminous Power, Mundra Solar, Pahal Solar, Premier Energies, Rayzon Solar, RenewSys, and Waaree Energies.
MNRE reinstated the ALMM mandate from April 1, 2024. Only solar products and manufacturers on the MNRE-approved ALMM are eligible for government-backed projects. The policy was introduced by the MNRE to protect the domestic industry from the dumping of Chinese products.
The ALMM mandate gives domestic manufacturers the opportunity to serve a sizable market by creating a non-tariff barrier for Chinese products.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.