India’s ALMM list tops 50 GW of solar module capacity

The PV modules on India’s Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) comply with the Bureau of Indian Standards and meet the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy’s (MNRE) module efficiency criteria for utility-scale, rooftop, solar pump, and solar lighting applications.

Image: Waaree Energies

From pv magazine India

India’s MNRE has published its updated list of approved s0lar manufacturers and PV modules. The panels on the list comply with the Bureau of Indian Standards and meet the ministry's module efficiency criteria.

Total ALMM-listed module capacity has now exceeded 50 GW. The list is dominated by monocrystalline passivated emitter and rear contact (PERC) modules, but also includes n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules by manufacturers such as Emmvee, Ganesh Green, Gautam Solar, Luminous Power, Mundra Solar, Pahal Solar, Premier Energies, Rayzon Solar, RenewSys, and Waaree Energies.

MNRE reinstated the ALMM mandate from April 1, 2024. Only solar products and manufacturers on the MNRE-approved ALMM are eligible for government-backed projects. The policy was introduced by the MNRE to protect the domestic industry from the dumping of Chinese products.

The ALMM mandate gives domestic manufacturers the opportunity to serve a sizable market by creating a non-tariff barrier for Chinese products.

