Indosolar starts production at 1.3 GW solar module factory

Indosolar, a subsidiary of Waaree Energies, has opened a solar module manufacturing facility in Noida, India. The 1.30 GW factory uses energy-efficient processes.
“This new factory epitomizes our commitment to advancing solar technology and promoting sustainability,” SAID Hitesh Doshi, chairman and managing director at Indosolar. “Through our manufacturing processes and our dedicated team’s expertise, we aim to propel India’s renewable energy agenda forward while creating employment opportunities for the local community. Moreover, this facility is expected to contribute towards fulfilling the surging demand for high-quality solar panels across the nation.”
Waaree Energies, which was founded in 1990, is India’s largest manufacturer of PV modules, with an aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW, as of June 30, 2023 . It started operations in 2007 by focusing on PV module manufacturing.
