Sungrow secures 7.8 GWh battery storage deal from Saudi Arabia

From ESS News

China-headquartered Sungrow announced on Tuesday the signing of three landmark energy storage contracts with Saudi Arabia’s investment group Algihaz Holding, amounting to the world’s largest grid-side storage order.

Each project will have a capacity of 2.6 GWh, totaling 7.8 GWh. The three storage projects are located in Najran, Madaya, and Khamis Mushait, Saudi Arabia. According to the development plan, deliveries will commence this year, with grid connection expected by 2025.

A Sungrow representative told ESS News that the project’s scale, tight delivery schedule, challenging climate conditions, and complex logistics pose significant challenges.

To address these, Sungrow will deliver over 1,500 units of its latest Power Titan 2.0 liquid-cooled storage system. This system, with its integrated AC storage design and high energy density, will save 55% of the required land area. Additionally, Sungrow’s pre-installation and pre-commissioning of equipment will ensure rapid on-site installation and grid connection, meeting the project’s stringent delivery requirements, the company representative said.

For ongoing operations and maintenance, Sungrow will utilize its intelligent energy management system (EMS), providing multi-level real-time monitoring from the cell to the pack, and to the system level, ensuring safe and efficient operation. The project is expected to achieve a lifespan of over 15 years, guaranteeing substantial returns on investment for the stakeholders.

