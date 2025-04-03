PV curtailment jumps 97% in Germany in 2024

From pv magazine Germany

Germany's grid operators implemented 30,304 GWh of grid congestion management measures in 2024, down from 34,297 GWh in the previous year, according to the Bundesnetzagentur. The total cost of these measures dropped to €2.77 billion ($3.08 million) from €3.33 billion in 2023 – the lowest level since 2021.

Grid congestion management involves reducing the feed-in of solar plants upstream while ramping up other generating plants downstream to optimize grid load and prevent supply bottlenecks. When a plant is curtailed, operators receive financial compensation as if no intervention had occurred.

Curtailments of renewable energy plants made up 3.5% of total renewable electricity generation in 2024, with 96.5% fed into the grid. Renewable energy plant operators received €554 million in compensation for curtailments, a 4% decrease from 2023, despite a 10% drop in curtailed renewable energy volume. The Bundesnetzagentur attributed this discrepancy to lower wholesale prices.

Photovoltaic curtailments totaled 1,389 GWh in 2024, a 97% increase from the previous year. The Bundesnetzagentur attributed this growth to expanded installed capacity and exceptionally high solar radiation in summer 2024.

Bavaria had the highest PV curtailment volume, with 986 GWh cut.

Wind energy curtailments remained higher than solar. Offshore wind curtailments totaled 4,562 GWh, and onshore wind curtailments were 3,384 GWh, both 20% and 15% lower, respectively, than in 2023. The Bundesnetzagentur explained that, despite a strong December, 2024 was generally less windy than 2023.

To compensate for curtailments, grid operators increased feed-in from fossil-fuel power plants by 8,322 GWh, nearly 25% less than in 2023.